Quarantined? You can pay power bill in June

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom) Managing Director M B Rajesh Gowda on Wednesday said people need not rush to pay electricity bills if DL (Door Lock) is mentioned on them. Speaking to the media here, he said in case of places where meter readers have been unable to access meters like homes of people in quarantine, in sealed down areas or containment zones, average bills are generated mentioning DL on them. In such cases, if consumers are not satisfied with the bills, they can seek clarifications. People have time till June 30 to pay the bill and electricity supply will not be cut off till then, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (energy department) Mahendra Jain said wherever meter readers were unable to go, average bills have been generated. Consumers can approach zonal Bescom office with current and previous bills along with photographs of meter readings and fresh bills will be generated. They can also call 1912.

Gowda said consumers should spend five minutes to study their bills and meter readings to find out if there are any anomalies. “In case there is any difference in the amount, it will be adjusted in the next billing cycle”, he said.

Energy department officials said power consumption has been 20 percent lower year-on-year and revenue 40 percent less. The consumption in Bescom limits in March was 3,541 MU as against 3,794 MU a year ago. Till May 12 this year, the consumption has been 1,085 MU, compared to 1,260 MU during the same period last year.

New tariff by May -end

The revised power tariff is likely to come into force by the end of May. Sources in the energy department told TNIE that while citizens are frowning upon high bill amounts, they should be glad that so far the revised power tariff has not come into effect. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission is likely to hold a meeting at the end of May, the sources said. KERC Chairman Shambhudayal Meena said the matter is being discussed and the dates are yet to be finalised.

