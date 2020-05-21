Vande Bharat: Flights from Dammam, Muscat arrive, Malaysia AI Express cancelled due to 'Amphan'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two out of three repatriation flights scheduled to reach Bengaluru landed as scheduled while the third flight planned from Kuala Lumpur to Bengaluru via Bhubaneshwar was cancelled due to cyclone Amphan.

According to Air India officials, the Kuala Lumpur flight scheduled for Wednesday morning was cancelled. An Air India Express repatriation light from Muscat to Manglauru via Bengaluru with 179 passengers and two infants reached Kempegowda International Airport at 6.29 pm. 115 alighted here while the remaining flyers alighted at Mangalore where it reached at 8.01 pm, said an official spokesperson.

The scheduled flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad via Bengaluru landed at 8.45 pm at KIA, suffering a delay of 40 minutes. 85 passengersm including one infant alighted at KIA while 76 were on way to Hyderabad.