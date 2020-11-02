STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Art of gold 

city artist explores the golden hue at this show being held by a Singapore gallery

Published: 02nd November 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Shan Re’s works showcased by MayinArt Gallery, Singapore

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The popular adage may go along the lines, ‘All that glitters is not gold’, but for Bengaluru-based artist Shan Re, the colour connotes much more than that. In her series of works called Poetry in Gold, four of which is showcased at a ongoing virtual show WYTTAI (When You Think About It ), organised by MayinArt Gallery, Singapore, Re explore various philosophical connotations of the colour. She is the only artist from the city to be exhibiting her art at the contemporary show, which will continue till Dec. 20, featuring works from India and Indonesia. 

“The colour gold is a symbol for inner transformation. It is a step by step evolution to overcome inner blocks. Gold is also the colour of wisdom and spirituality. It heals your body, mind and spirit. Colour is my vital force and a symbolic language through which I communicate with my viewers,” says Re, who believes that colours are beyond words and communicate with us on a deeper level.

Colours in Re’s paintings are not just for visual appeal. For the artist, it is about painting life in changing hues, attaching multiple layeras of life in metaphors, and and creating positivity, hope and spirituality. “I work in many layers to create harmony. There is a deep connection between colour and the existence of life. Colours celebrate life. It is language of energy.

The idea of my works is to uplift a person,” says Re, who finds that with increasing number of people working from home, renovations and space enhancements have been taking place. “Art works, therefore, are becoming more popular, and the sales are encouraging,” she adds. During the pandemic, she has worked on three series –The Window to Himalayas, Poetry in Gold, and Nocturnal Bloom.

Even though they are different series, all of them capture the essence of her philosophy in life. “It is an attempt to bypass the physical world and discover the  boundless energy within the universe. My art is the expression of my calming, positive feelings which I want to share with my viewers,” she says. The exhibition can be viewed at the gallery’s website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp