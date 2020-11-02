Art of gold 

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The popular adage may go along the lines, ‘All that glitters is not gold’, but for Bengaluru-based artist Shan Re, the colour connotes much more than that. In her series of works called Poetry in Gold, four of which is showcased at a ongoing virtual show WYTTAI (When You Think About It ), organised by MayinArt Gallery, Singapore, Re explore various philosophical connotations of the colour. She is the only artist from the city to be exhibiting her art at the contemporary show, which will continue till Dec. 20, featuring works from India and Indonesia.

“The colour gold is a symbol for inner transformation. It is a step by step evolution to overcome inner blocks. Gold is also the colour of wisdom and spirituality. It heals your body, mind and spirit. Colour is my vital force and a symbolic language through which I communicate with my viewers,” says Re, who believes that colours are beyond words and communicate with us on a deeper level.

Colours in Re’s paintings are not just for visual appeal. For the artist, it is about painting life in changing hues, attaching multiple layeras of life in metaphors, and and creating positivity, hope and spirituality. “I work in many layers to create harmony. There is a deep connection between colour and the existence of life. Colours celebrate life. It is language of energy.

The idea of my works is to uplift a person,” says Re, who finds that with increasing number of people working from home, renovations and space enhancements have been taking place. “Art works, therefore, are becoming more popular, and the sales are encouraging,” she adds. During the pandemic, she has worked on three series –The Window to Himalayas, Poetry in Gold, and Nocturnal Bloom.

Even though they are different series, all of them capture the essence of her philosophy in life. “It is an attempt to bypass the physical world and discover the boundless energy within the universe. My art is the expression of my calming, positive feelings which I want to share with my viewers,” she says. The exhibition can be viewed at the gallery’s website.