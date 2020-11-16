Unlock 6.0: Colleges in Bengaluru set to reopen for final year students

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Colleges in Bengaluru are looking at a slew of measures to keep campuses safe and less populated as they get prepared to reopen for offline classes from Tuesday. Some have decided to reduce the hostel occupancy by half.

As per the state government's mandate, colleges will open up for classes and will accommodate final year students first. The first year admissions are still under way in some colleges. Bengaluru University and its affiliated colleges are set to complete their practical classes in 20 days' time.

This will be followed by internal assessments that will be rigorous, Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University KR Venugopal told The New Indian Express. This measure is in place so that in case colleges revert to online classes, the students would have at least completed their practicals offline, and internal examinations which would be held offline could carry greater weightage.

Venugopal said that by the time first year students arrive on the campus, the seniors would have left to continue theory classes online.In case a lecturer tests positive, he/she will continue to teach from home, while the students will be sent home till the room is sanitised, he added.

Likewise, to remain decongested, Bengaluru North University Vice Chancellor Kemparaju said orientation for first year students and classes will continue online. As for hostels, the occupancy from the current three per room will be reduced to 1 or two, depending on the room dimensions, he said.

Asked if the colleges will be taking buildings on rent to accommodate students, he said, "We will first look at the attendance and the willingness of parents to send their wards," he said. VTU Vice Chancellor K Karisiddappa said hostels will be reduced to a single room occupancy.

He said they will "review the situation in two weeks before taking further steps". Engineering colleges have some more time to decide on their course of action as admissions to first year are still under way. The first year is likely to start only in January.