Priority for Yelachenahalli Line: Safety officer

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Thursday concluded a two-day inspection of the 6.29km Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura line.

Published: 21st November 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 01:17 PM

Bangalore metro train

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Speed trials of trains were carried out for nearly four hours on this Reach-4B elevated line during the two days and trains were run at a maximum speed of 90kmph.  Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety Abhay Kumar Rai told The New Indian Express that inspection of structures, civil works, singalling, safety installations, all the stations and all parameters were assessed.

“A team from our side started from the Yelachenahalli end. Inspection was conducted along the entire route with trolley inspection of tracks. On Thursday, our inspection went on quite late. We began at 9.30am and it went on till 8.30pm,” Rai said. Konankunte Cross (earlier Anjanapura Cross Road), Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Anjanapura are the stations on this Line. 

On the results, Rai said, “Our team has collected all the data and we are analysing it now. If we do not find any issues, we will be giving the authorisation letter to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited shortly. One thing I can say with certainty is that we are giving priority to this line.” It is up to BMRCL to decide when to launch the commercial operations, he added.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said, “The report from the CMRS is expected next week. Viaduct, beatings, track inspection, signalling inspection and speed trial tests were done.” A senior BMRCL official said they were aiming to open the line for commercial operations by the end of November.

