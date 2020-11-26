Protests pay off, Pete roads to be restored soon 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is hope in sight for the traders of Chickpet, Mamulpet Akkipet, Balepet, Avenue Road and surrounding areas, whose businesses are reeling under twin blows: the reluctance of the public to step outside homes for shopping, and roads not restored after being dug up for various works. Many petitions and protests later, politicians and officials visited the area on Wednesday, and assured the traders that all steps will be taken up to restore the roads at the earliest.

Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan and BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta were among those who visited the area. Mohan later told TNIE, “The traders have taken a beating in their business. I have asked officials to ensure the roads are set right very soon. It will be done in a phased manner.” The Karnataka Hosiery and Garment Association had submitted a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on November 21.

Association president Dungarmal Chopra, secretary Prakash Bhojani and taxation committee chairman Sajjanraj Mehta said, “The rain has worsened the condition of the roads, causing inconvenience to shop owners, customers and other stakeholders.

The bad roads make it very difficult for everyone to complete their work on a day-to-day basis.” The area is a hub of over 20,000 traders who have customers coming from all over the state, country as well as abroad, the letter said.

“Considering that Chickpet is a commercial hub, the only infrastructure development is the Chickpet Metro. We want the authorities to help make this area a world-class business and trade hub,” the association’s office-bearers wrote to the CM. Chickpet is a central attraction for tourists, who buy garments, especially silk, here.