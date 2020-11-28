STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

'Keeps cost low, helps environment': Bengaluru apartments opt for solar panel due to rise in tariff

According to the order, there has been a 40 paise increase per unit with an average increase of 5.4 per cent. 

Published: 28th November 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Solar Panel

This comes after the state government earlier this month had announced an over 5 per cent surge in power tariff. (File Photo)

By ANI

BENGALURU: In view of the increase in power tariff by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission, apartments in Bengaluru are opting for solar panels to save both money and the environment.

This comes after the state government earlier this month had announced an over 5 per cent surge in power tariff.

"It really helps us because they are raising electricity bills. After doing a detailed analysis of this plan we formed a subcommittee within our apartment. It makes more sense now when the electricity price is going up," said Vishnu, Bangalore Apartments' Federation Secretary for Whitefield 1 and 2 clusters.

Harsha, an apartment resident of Trifecta starlight said the aim of installing solar panels is to give back to the environment.

"The main reason for installing the solar panels is that we wanted to do something for the environment. We wanted to produce something and give back to the environment. The second aspect is that we wanted to keep our costs low," said Harsha, a resident of Trifecta starlight apartment, where the solar panels have been installed at the terrace.

Earlier this month, the state electricity regulatory commission had announced a hike in the power tariff by 40 paise per unit.

According to the order, there has been a 40 paise increase per unit with an average increase of 5.4 per cent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Solar Panels Solar Electricity
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp