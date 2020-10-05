STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Of women and wellness 

The pandemic has driven home an important realisation: Looking after one’s wellness is key in these times.

Published: 05th October 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has driven home an important realisation: Looking after one’s wellness is key in these times. The Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI)’s launch of the Karnataka Wellness and Wellbeing Council couldn’t have come at a better time. The council, which is being launched on Oct. 5, is an interactive hub between the government and women entrepreneurs in the wellness and wellbeing sectors of Karnataka. 

 “The pandemic has challenged businesses and communities with dire threat of lives and livelihoods. The government and private sector must actively support each other in these challenging times,” says the council’s president Dr Suchitra Kaul Misra, while also expressing her gratitude towards the founder of WICCI, Dr Harbeen Arora. 

The public-private partnership initiative aims to provide equal opportunity for women in the wellness industry and empower them with policy making through representation of WICCI. As many as 22 women council members will be partnering initiatives with the Ministry of Ayush, BBMP, Bangalore Society of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Nimhans and Jeevanansarthakathe.

“Our council members, which is a team of 22 ladies includes experienced psychologists, doctors, psychiatrists, therapists, mentors and holistic healers. These are all compassionate women in wellness who want to make a difference to the lives of children, teenagers, young women and senior women in the community as well as women owned wellness businesses,” says Misra. 

The launch event, which coincidentally falls on World Sisterhood Day, will also celebrate ‘Shakti Bandhan’. As part of this, the ladies will honour each other with a sacred thread, to denote the shakti flowing from one to another. Professor Veena Tirlapur, who is a member of the council and the HOD of Home Science at KLES Arts and Commerce College, Gadag, says, “We are not celebrating Shakti Bandhan as only a festival or an event, but also raising up our voice together on behalf of all women entrepreneurs who are lacking behind.

Together we are converting our voice as ‘Unity of Shakti’.” A musical antakshari will also be conducted on the theme of positive emotions. That’s not all. To mark the occasion of the WICCI launch, all council members are also undertaking a pledge for organ donation. WICCI is also supported by ALL Ladies League (ALL) and Women Economic Forum (WEF). 

The launch will take place on October 5, 4.30pm. Zoom Meeting ID:2255895930; password: interact. You can also check the live event on facebook.com/WICCIWELLNESS/live/

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Wellness and Wellbeing Council
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp