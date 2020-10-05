Racing ahead

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been almost a year since Yash Aradhya got to sit behind a wheel. The young motorsport athlete couldn’t be more excited about his participation at the The FIA Formula 4 French. Having completed his first race between October 2 and 4, the 18-year-old now has three more races to go on between October 16 and 18, November 6-8 and November 13-18, across France.

If all had gone well, the Bengaluru teenager would have made it to France for the first three rounds, but he was unable to do so due to delay in visas. “But now that I have made it, I’m excited,” says Aradhya, a Class 12 student at Bishop Cotton Boys’ School. Though the last race he took part in was in November 2019, Aradhya hasn’t left any chance to burn some rubber. He has been visiting Meco Kartopia on Hennur Bagalur Road to stay regular with his practise.

Having arrived in France on September 29, Aradhya quickly tried out a simulator test to acquaint himself with the new tracks at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France. The tournament is being organised by the French Federation of Motor Sport Auto Sport Academy (FFSA Academy), under the aegis of The Federation Internationale De’l Automobile (FIA).

Aradhya, who is also the first Indian motorsport talent to receive the Pradhan Mantri Bal Shakthi Puraskar in January this year, discovered his love for speed at the age of nine. Having raced in a number of events since then, it doesn’t take him long to share which one has been the most memorable one for him — a race at Lahari Resorts, Hyderabad.

During the race, Aradhya, who was 100m away from the black and white chequered flag, was bumped from behind by another racer, leading him to drop from first to last place. “It was painful to see that happen but it also made my drive to win the next race with a much stronger intensity. That’s exactly what happened in the next race,” recalls Aradhya, who has raced in international events taking place in Germany, Belgium, Italy, Malaysia and The Netherlands.

Currently alone in France, the youngster is spending his time between racing and studying, as he prepares for his examinations, which begin on October 8. A follower of strict timetables, the student is hoping to get good grades that will earn him admission in a university in London next year. “I want to study Business Management or Economics. The move will also help me race more. Because it doesn’t get better than being in the hub of motorsports,” he says.