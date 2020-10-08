Never give up, Kiran Shaw tells school students

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Never give up, many will say no to you, but someone will eventually say yes,’’ was Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s advice to Delhi government school students on the Live Entrepreneur Interaction.She was speaking during an online session organised by the government’s Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum team.

Retracing her steps from her startup in her garage back in 1978, she said there were many occasions when she was discouraged. No one was willing to give her credit, but she pressed on undeterred, and the rest is history. Recalling her student days at Bishop Cotton Girls’ School, she said, “I was a very good student.’’ When she couldn’t make it to medical college, she studied biology and zoology and topped Bangalore University, elaborating that she did not let setbacks discourage her. It was her late father Rasendra Mazumdar who sent her to Australia to study fermentation science, at a time when no one had understood it, she said.

And that was not all. Despite topping university in Australia, Shaw recalled that she was not employed simply because she was a woman. But she was a woman who did not give up. When she came in contact with an Irish enzyme expert who had heard about her, she realised she had only Rs 10,000 to start with.

The Delhi government said the Entrepreneurship Mindset Class had impacted 7.5 lakh students.

Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who participated in the programme, told TNIE that her life was an inspiration for all. He said the virtual programme was watched by about 40,000-50,000 students, it is also on YouTube and the recording was sent to 7.5 lakh students who can watch it at their convenience.

