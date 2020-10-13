STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Renew your trade licence online

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday announced that henceforth all trade licences will be renewed online. 

Published: 13th October 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday announced that henceforth all trade licences will be renewed online. The order by the BBMP Commissioner stated that trade licences will be auto-renewed online based on the e-payment of the prescribed trade fee. There is no need for submission of a separate application as the applicant can download the digitally signed approval certificate from the portal. 

BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr Vijendra explained that in March, the civic body had given traders the option to chose renewal of licences from 1 to 5 years. Depending on the last date of renewal, a pre-informed notification will be sent to the trader as a reminder to make the payment within the stipulated time. 

He added that from now on no offline payments will be accepted. The aim for going online is to bring in transparency, ensure an account is maintained and streamline the entire process. It will also help to find out the defaulters.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp