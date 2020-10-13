Renew your trade licence online

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday announced that henceforth all trade licences will be renewed online. The order by the BBMP Commissioner stated that trade licences will be auto-renewed online based on the e-payment of the prescribed trade fee. There is no need for submission of a separate application as the applicant can download the digitally signed approval certificate from the portal.

BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr Vijendra explained that in March, the civic body had given traders the option to chose renewal of licences from 1 to 5 years. Depending on the last date of renewal, a pre-informed notification will be sent to the trader as a reminder to make the payment within the stipulated time.

He added that from now on no offline payments will be accepted. The aim for going online is to bring in transparency, ensure an account is maintained and streamline the entire process. It will also help to find out the defaulters.