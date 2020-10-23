Pandemic woes: Locked at home, Bengaluru seniors at high risk of falling, fractures

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has restricted the movement of people, with many -- particularly the elderly – remaining indoors for fear of contracting Covid-19. It has meant a suspension of their daily exercise, leading to an increased incidence of falls, and hip and spine fractures.

According to a recent study by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, the pandemic has had a dramatic impact on management of osteoporosis. FRAX risk assessment – a tool developed at the University of Sheffield to predict the risk of fractures in people with osteoporosis over the next 10 years – found that in February, 2,10,656 therapy sessions were recorded. The sessions include physiotherapy, medication and injections.

However, in March and April, the number fell by 23% and 58% respectively, a pattern not seen in the same period a year ago.

Last month, a 70-year-old man sustained a hip fracture after he fell in the bathroom, and had to undergo emergency surgery.

He was advised bed rest for six weeks, which is bad for people with osteoporosis, as they must stay active.

“Many people have asked domestic workers, nurses and physiotherapists to stop visiting their homes. With no support, we are seeing increased falls in osteoporosis patients. Regular exercise at home, half an hour in the morning and evening is good for elderly people,” said Dr J V Srinivas, orthopaedic consultant at Aster R V Hospital.

The restriction on movement and gatherings has also affected their well-being, said Dr Jagadish Hiremath, CEO of Ace Suhas Hospital.

“With the advice to avoid large gatherings such as in gyms and group exercise classes, the innate risk of falling and suffering fractures is high. “Patients with osteoporosis are also likely to be at high risk of contracting Covid-19. One must ensure that the home environment is free of clutter and obstacles. Take care when walking outdoors and don’t stop treatment you have been prescribed,” he said.

Other factors too have an impact, said Dr Vidya V Bhat, medical director of Radha Krishna Multispecialty Hospital, Bengaluru.

“The pandemic has negatively impacted patients due to increased junk food intake, smoking and alcohol, weight gain,” she said.