STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pandemic woes: Locked at home, Bengaluru seniors at high risk of falling, fractures

The pandemic has restricted the movement of people, with many -- particularly the elderly – remaining indoors for fear of contracting Covid-19.

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

An elderly woman gets tested for COVID-19 (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The pandemic has restricted the movement of people, with many -- particularly the elderly – remaining indoors for fear of contracting Covid-19. It has meant a suspension of their daily exercise, leading to an increased incidence of falls, and hip and spine fractures.

According to a recent study by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, the pandemic has had a dramatic impact on management of osteoporosis. FRAX risk assessment – a tool developed at the University of Sheffield to predict the risk of fractures in people with osteoporosis over the next 10 years – found that in February, 2,10,656 therapy sessions were recorded. The sessions include physiotherapy, medication and injections.

However, in March and April, the number fell by 23% and 58% respectively, a pattern not seen in the same period a year ago. 

Last month, a 70-year-old man sustained a hip fracture after he fell in the bathroom, and had to undergo emergency surgery.

He was advised bed rest for six weeks, which is bad for people with osteoporosis, as they must stay active. 

“Many people have asked domestic workers, nurses and physiotherapists to stop visiting their homes. With no support, we are seeing increased falls in osteoporosis patients. Regular exercise at home, half an hour in the morning and evening is good for elderly people,” said Dr J V Srinivas, orthopaedic consultant at Aster R V Hospital.

The restriction on movement and gatherings has also affected their well-being, said Dr Jagadish Hiremath, CEO of Ace Suhas Hospital.

“With the advice to avoid large gatherings such as in gyms and group exercise classes, the innate risk of falling and suffering fractures is high. “Patients with osteoporosis are also likely to be at high risk of contracting Covid-19. One must ensure that the home environment is free of clutter and obstacles. Take care when walking outdoors and don’t stop treatment you have been prescribed,” he said.

Other factors too have an impact, said Dr Vidya V Bhat, medical director of Radha Krishna Multispecialty Hospital, Bengaluru.

“The pandemic has negatively impacted patients due to increased junk food intake, smoking and alcohol, weight gain,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pandemic blues COVID-19 elderly
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp