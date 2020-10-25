STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Feathered friends flock to Bellandur Lake

Here’s some good news: Birds can be seen flocking to Bellandur lake and its surroundings for the third consecutive day.

Published: 25th October 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Storks, egrets and other migratory birds at Bellandur lake | Express

Storks, egrets and other migratory birds at Bellandur lake | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s some good news: Birds can be seen flocking to Bellandur lake and its surroundings for the third consecutive day. The lake which was in news for all the wrong reasons - being choked with sewage, flooding, frothing and even on fire, is now becoming a photographers delight. The sight of birds roosting, feeding and flying around the lake has left locals pleasantly delighted. 

Since Thursday, pelicans, egrets, cormorants and storks have been spotted, say locals. Experts say that now since the depth of water in the lake is around two feet, there are juvenile fish and as the lake is filled with only with clean rain water, birds are making a comeback after more than five years, during which the lake was little more than a sewage tank. 

Interestingly, the bird have been sighted in parts of the lake that have been desilted. This has left the National Green Tribunal (NGT) expert committee members delighted. They point out that the pressure on the government only increases to ensure that no sewage enters into the lake, the construction of the 150MLD sewage treatment plant is completed, and all diversion channels are well maintained. 

“The sighting of birds is a a sign that work is happening in the right direction. It is a good sign. However it should only be improved so that migratory birds, which once flocked to the lake, make a comeback. It is also an indication that proper wetlands and islands are created and maintained so that there is sufficient roosting and breeding habitat for the birds.

Looking at the present condition (of shallow water with a depth of under five feet) and availability of fish, the birds will remain here for around 10-15 days. The lake is filled with rainwater and mud and it is a good sign,” an NGT member told TNSE. Marshals and Bangalore Development Authority engineers assured that all measures will be taken to ensure the avifauna is not harmed or disturbed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bellandur Lake
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp