Feathered friends flock to Bellandur Lake

BENGALURU: Here’s some good news: Birds can be seen flocking to Bellandur lake and its surroundings for the third consecutive day. The lake which was in news for all the wrong reasons - being choked with sewage, flooding, frothing and even on fire, is now becoming a photographers delight. The sight of birds roosting, feeding and flying around the lake has left locals pleasantly delighted.

Since Thursday, pelicans, egrets, cormorants and storks have been spotted, say locals. Experts say that now since the depth of water in the lake is around two feet, there are juvenile fish and as the lake is filled with only with clean rain water, birds are making a comeback after more than five years, during which the lake was little more than a sewage tank.

Interestingly, the bird have been sighted in parts of the lake that have been desilted. This has left the National Green Tribunal (NGT) expert committee members delighted. They point out that the pressure on the government only increases to ensure that no sewage enters into the lake, the construction of the 150MLD sewage treatment plant is completed, and all diversion channels are well maintained.

“The sighting of birds is a a sign that work is happening in the right direction. It is a good sign. However it should only be improved so that migratory birds, which once flocked to the lake, make a comeback. It is also an indication that proper wetlands and islands are created and maintained so that there is sufficient roosting and breeding habitat for the birds.

Looking at the present condition (of shallow water with a depth of under five feet) and availability of fish, the birds will remain here for around 10-15 days. The lake is filled with rainwater and mud and it is a good sign,” an NGT member told TNSE. Marshals and Bangalore Development Authority engineers assured that all measures will be taken to ensure the avifauna is not harmed or disturbed.