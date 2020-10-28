STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flying? Soon you can see airline info display at halt station

Flight information display boards are set to come up at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) halt station, 4.5 km  from the airport, set to be thrown open shortly.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Flight information display boards are set to come up at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) halt station, 4.5 km  from the airport, set to be thrown open shortly. This will be the first railway station in Karnataka to have such a facility.

The station, located between Yelahanka and Devanahalli on the Yelahanka-Chikkaballapur Line, is fully ready now. Its formal launch will take place only after the present model code of conduct ends, said a senior railway official.

With free shuttle bus services set to take flyers to the airport from here, flight schedules will help passengers.  A spokesperson of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA, told TNIE, “The number of flight information display systems will depend on the traffic the station sees.

It will be functional before the station commences operations.” BIAL has already provided CCTV cameras at the platform as well as the station premises.  Other amenities that would be put up at the station include vending machines, cafeteria, booking counter, concourse area, rest rooms, granite benches for seating and drinking water facilities, the spokesperson said.

The airport has around 28,000 employees. The trains stopping at the halt station will also stop at Yelahanka, Doddajala and Chikkajala, where a huge chunk of airport employees reside.  An MoU was signed between the BIAL and the South Western Railway on September 9 this year which said the former would build the station and hand it over to the Railways for operation and maintenance.

