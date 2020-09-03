STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Masks on, sanitiser in hand: JEE Mains go on

Abhiram M, a student of Delhi Public School (Bangalore south) found his JEE exams on Wednesday to have gone well.

Students undergo thermal screening before entering an exam centre to write JEE Mains, in Bengaluru

Students undergo thermal screening before entering an exam centre to write JEE Mains, in Bengaluru. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The main papers for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains that decide admissions to premier engineering institutes in the country started on Wednesday.This was despite the furore over holding them in the middle of a pandemic. The exams started with B Arch and B Plannning exams on Tuesday, but the major lot of students were to arrive from Wednesday when the BE/BTech papers started.
It was a relief for students who decided to answer the examination, despite all odds.

Abhiram M, a student of Delhi Public School (Bangalore south) found his JEE exams on Wednesday to have gone well. “Whatever fear and anxiety the students had prior to the exams was unnecessary. The safety measures were better than expected,” said Abhiram, who wrote his exam at the AMC college, Bannerghatta.

Harish Gumnur from Deeksha school, who is looking forward to get into IIT for computer science or electronic engineering was also surprised that the examination went smoothly. “I think it would’ve caused more anxiety if this was postponed. The hype around the postponement was uncalled for as masks and hand sanitizers were provided. Some students even wore gloves,” he told TNIE.

Postpone final sem exams: students 
Bengaluru: Although Karnataka has been at the forefront of trailblazing measures to conduct examinations in the State, students are appealing to their university heads to postpone final year examinations by at least 20 days. Students under the aegis of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) wrote to Bengaluru Central University (now called Bengaluru City University) about their plight, and reminded him of the assurance of offline classes for one month before the examinations. ENS

