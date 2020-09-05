STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru airport customs seize marijuana from cargo flight for second time in a week

Based on a tip-off, marijuana weighing 484 grams and worth Rs 7.78 lakh in the market was intercepted from a FedEx cargo flight on Friday. The shipment had been booked from Canada.

Published: 05th September 2020 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 03:53 PM

The drugs were meant for customers in Bengaluru, Tumakuru and Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the second time this week, the Customs department of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) airport has seized marijuana on board an international cargo flight.

According to an official, based on a tip-off, marijuana weighing 484 grams and worth Rs 7.78 lakh in the market was intercepted from a FedEx cargo flight on Friday. The shipment had been booked from Canada, he said.

It may be recalled that on Monday (Aug 31), the Customs had seized 8.5 kg of high quality marijuana worth nearly Rs 2 crore on a DHL flight which reached Bengaluru from Washington. The drugs were hidden inside water dispensers and a powered air compressor. They were meant for customers in Bengaluru, Tumakuru and Hyderabad.

Marijuana is a combination of the leaves, stem and buds of the Cannabis plant and can cause a range of physical and psychological problems.

Trafficking or even possession of marijuana is a serious offence and cases are booked under the stringent Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Act, 1985 against those found with it.

