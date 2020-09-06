STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ramaiah launches post-Covid care centre

Dr S Sacchidanand, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, said that coronavirus is an enigma and each day it throws up new challenges for the medical community.

Published: 06th September 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid effect does not stop once one is cured. As a number of cured patients have been facing issues like breathlessness, fever, fatigue and tiredness even after getting themselves rid of the virus, healthcare experts are seeing an increasing need for post-Covid care for such individuals. 

Dr S Sacchidanand, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, said that coronavirus is an enigma and each day it throws up new challenges for the medical community. “Although there is a high recovery rate, the long-term effects of this disease are still not known.

Patients recovering from Covid have complained of fatigue, breathing issues, paediatric issues, neurological issues, mental health issues and more. Earlier it was thought that coronavirus only affected the lungs and caused respiratory problems, but today we know that it affects nearly every organ. A post-Covid care centre will help in looking after such patients,” he said.

In a first in the state, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital inaugurated a Post-Covid Care and Rehabilitation Centre on Friday. Dr Harish K, Associate Dean, Ramaiah Medical College Hospital, and Vice Principal, Ramaiah Medical College, said,

“Any number of patients can be admitted at our centre, which has a dedicated team of neurologists, physicians and other experts.” He said, “So far, Ramaiah Hospital has seen over 2,000 patients being admitted and discharged. We have a database and we are calling the discharged patients. We ask those who have any health issues post-recovery to come to this centre. Other hospitals too will inform their patients, who can reach out to us.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp