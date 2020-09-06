Ramaiah launches post-Covid care centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid effect does not stop once one is cured. As a number of cured patients have been facing issues like breathlessness, fever, fatigue and tiredness even after getting themselves rid of the virus, healthcare experts are seeing an increasing need for post-Covid care for such individuals.

Dr S Sacchidanand, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, said that coronavirus is an enigma and each day it throws up new challenges for the medical community. “Although there is a high recovery rate, the long-term effects of this disease are still not known.

Patients recovering from Covid have complained of fatigue, breathing issues, paediatric issues, neurological issues, mental health issues and more. Earlier it was thought that coronavirus only affected the lungs and caused respiratory problems, but today we know that it affects nearly every organ. A post-Covid care centre will help in looking after such patients,” he said.

In a first in the state, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital inaugurated a Post-Covid Care and Rehabilitation Centre on Friday. Dr Harish K, Associate Dean, Ramaiah Medical College Hospital, and Vice Principal, Ramaiah Medical College, said,

“Any number of patients can be admitted at our centre, which has a dedicated team of neurologists, physicians and other experts.” He said, “So far, Ramaiah Hospital has seen over 2,000 patients being admitted and discharged. We have a database and we are calling the discharged patients. We ask those who have any health issues post-recovery to come to this centre. Other hospitals too will inform their patients, who can reach out to us.”