On point: Bengaluru students win big

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Sampada Guha, Yuv Verdia and Aryan Dixit have a lot to be happy about these days. The three Class 10 students came first in Debato 2020, an online debating competition conducted by ed tech company, School of Meaningful Experiences. The two-day event, which had categories for English and Hindi debates, concluded on Sept. 6, with these three Bengaluru students getting the first place in the English category.

In total, over 100 teams (in both languages) took part from 30 Indian cities and other countries like Pakistan, Canada, Saudi Arabia and UAE. “It’s a surreal experience, it was such a close match in both the semi-finals and finals,” says Verdia. The three are students of National Public School, HSR Layout. They have won prizes worth `25,000, which includes a cash prize of `12,000, gift coupons and other goodies. “Our biggest learning was that if you apply your knowledge properly, nothing can stop you from winning,” adds Verdia.

Over the course of the event, the students presented arguments for or against various topics like the reopening of Indian schools this year, government funding for space programmes, and India’s ban on certain Chinese apps. While these topics were given on the spot (with 25 minutes for preparation), Guha, Verdia and Dixit had been preparing themselves with mock debates every night in the two weeks leading to the event.

“We took up various topics and kept switching sides to cover every angle and rebuttal we could think of,” says Dixit, who adds that his family is ecstatic to see his hard work come to fruition. Of all the topics that the youngster enjoyed the most was the philosophy topic that posed a hypothetical situation where man could be happy but he would have to give up free will.

“I always thought free will is a constant but when the other team presented their stance on why it doesn’t need to exist, it gave me some new insight. I learned to look at the matter in a different way,” he explains. The other two took home similar lessons as well. Guha adds, “Debates teach me how to structure my thoughts. And just as importantly, I also learn how to be a good listener.”Day one of the event also witnessed a masterclass by former Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Gowda, who was in conversation with Dr Rakesh Godhwani, founder of School of Meaningful Experiences (SoME).