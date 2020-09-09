STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BSY inaugurates Veer Savarkar flyover, JDS workers protest over Hindutva icon's name

Questions raised over naming structure after Maharashtrian icon; BBMP had decided on it in February this year 

Published: 09th September 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Veer Savarkar flyover was inaugurated

Veer Savarkar flyover was inaugurated on Tuesday amid protests. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After its inauguration in May was postponed due to protests and the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Veer Savarkar’ flyover in Yelahanka. Ahead of the inaugural ceremony, dozens of JDS workers who had threatened to protest against naming the flyover after Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, were taken into preventive custody. 

Members of various pro-Kannada groups also questioned the government’s decision to name the flyover after someone from Maharashtra instead of someone from Karnataka. This controversy comes at a time when the state hasn’t yet steered clear of the controversy in Belagavi over installing statues of Chatrapathi Shivaji and Sangolli Rayanna.

“I was picked up by the police early in the morning from my home. We had announced a protest at the inauguration venue, but dozens of us JDS workers were taken into custody,” said Praveen Kumar, president, JDS youth wing. Kumar was taken to Yelahanka New Town police station, while other JDS workers were detained at a private resort.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had decided to name the flyover after Savarkar in February. Even though the BBMP maintained that due process was followed while taking up the proposal in the Council, and that public opinion was sought while selecting a name, Opposition parties accused the government of insulting freedom fighters from Karnataka by choosing  Savarkar’s name. “Dictatorial behaviour by the state government for arresting our JDS Bengaluru district youth wing president and denying the right to peacefully protest against naming a flyover after Savarkar, is unacceptable,” the JDS wrote in a social media statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa jds Veer Savarkar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp