Drawing upon a fading art

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the lockdown, Ikram Ahmed Khan, who runs a home improvement products company, was looking for some Islamic art with calligraphic designs when he hit a dead end. All he found was digital calligraphy works. His hunt led him a group of calligraphers in Shivajinagar, Mysuru and Hyderabad, mostly belonging to an underprivileged background. Not finding anyone suitable, Khan decided that he would organise a competition in Arabic calligraphy which would help encourage this fast-fading art form.

They have so far received 490 entries so far from UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Pakistan and India. On the panel of judges are Fuad Kouichi Honda, president of Japan Arabic Calligraphy Association, Japan; Mohammed Tarifi Khashti, author of 20 volumes on Arabic Calligraphy based in Iran; and Abdul Silawat, a calligrapher from Rajasthan, who pursues the activity as a hobby.

The registrations are open till Sept. 15, and on a theme will be given on Sept. 16. Participants have to send in their submissions through high-resolution photographs. “We are particular that the calligraphy has to be done by hand. To ensure authenticity, we have asked for pictures depicting work in progress. Ten finalists will be announced in October second week, after which they will have to do their work live on Oct.

18,” he says. There are three categories: Beginner, intermediate and professional. “Almost 80 per cent of the entries we have received are for the beginner category,” he says. Cash prizes worth `30,000 will be given, with the top winner walking away with `15,000. “We plan to hold calligraphy competition in all languages, but at the moment we are starting with Arabic,” he says.

To register, log onto callithon.com.