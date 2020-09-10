Strength in depth

Shwetambari Shetty By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Your body is designed to deep squat or sit with your butt down close to the floor. If you can deep squat, read this article in that position. What is a deep squat you ask? Look at some of your own toddler photos or look at your toddler’s sitting position. They like to play, rest, eat all in deep squat positions. This natural ability of the human body is forgotten as we grow up due to modernisation and sitting long hours on the chair. In villages however, the deep squat is still the way to mop the floor, wash clothes/utensils, cook food, to rest and chat and to pee and poop.

But in urban life, most people have forgotten how to deep squat and literally need to be taught by their fitness trainers how to do it with the right technique. This is purely due to lack of practice and never going beyond a chair. The humble squat is the most effective exercise and literally the foundation of fitness. Every human body must be able to deep squat.

It works the lower body, hips, glutes (butt), quadriceps (thighs), hamstrings (behind the thighs) and the calves. All this while completely engaging the core (midsection), back and shoulders. Deep squats can work a lot of muscles and hence it can build muscle and burn fat simultaneously. The deep squat is also working all the joints.

The ankle joint (carrying your entire body weight) can be strengthened doing a deep squat. They can also increase the knee’s stability, the deeper you go, less pressure on your knees (subject to no ankle or knee injury). The hip joint is engaged heavily in this position. Bottom line, all these joints are doing the work they are supposed to do, without allowing the joints to rust. Before you start to sit in a deep squat, ensure your form or technique is correct.

The range of motion is large and the focus is on flexibility, mobility, stability and coordination. Doing it with incorrect form can hurt you. So start slow. If you have any ankle, knee, back pain or injury, please do not try this or consult your orthopedic doctor to check if you are allowed to do it. It is said people who make deep squat a habit have the least amount of back injuries or pain. Make this a habit. Start by spending 15 to 30 seconds in this position and gradually make it 10 minutes. You can deep squat and read the newspaper, have your morning cuppa, text, watch tv, etc. Allow your body to do everything it naturally can and make health easy. (The author is a fitness expert with Cure.Fit)