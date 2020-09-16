STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After change in PRR path, BDA to acquire 471 acres

The PRR project will now run to nearly 67.5 km with an addition of 2 km effected recently and slight deviations in the route so that it does not impact a gas pipeline and apartments.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

JC road in Bengaluru

JC road in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which recently effected changes in the alignment of its Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, will issue a preliminary notification to acquire an additional 471.99 acres. The PRR project will now run to nearly 67.5 km with an addition of 2 km effected recently and slight deviations in the route so that it does not impact a gas pipeline and apartments.

BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev said, “We will call for the preliminary notification this week.”The eight-lane project conceived in 2005 to decongest the City’s traffic will now form a full circle along with the existing NICE Road. The revised cost will be Rs 17,648 crore, up by nearly Rs 3,000 crore.A senior BDA official said, “The 471.99 acres are private lands. The compensation to be paid for it as well as the pending compensation for the notified 1,810 acres will be finalised by the government.”

The biggest change is that it will be integrated with the existing NICE Road at two places: one on NH4 near BIEC which will require 61 acres and 18 guntas and another on NH7 near Konappana Agrahara which will need 110 acres and 22 guntas. “An additional 17 acres and 11 guntas will be needed for junctions shaped in the form of clovers along the Airport Road and Old Madras Road so that there will be multiple entry and exit points,” the official said.

Seventeen new toll plazas will come up at nine locations en route and 50 metres have been added to each of them and this will require 127 acres and 10 guntas, he said.To bypass the apartments in Seegehalli, the road will take a diversion by 1.5 km nearby and this requires an additional 144 acres while shifting of route to bypass the Petronet line will require an additional 11 acres and 38 guntas, he added. 

