HAL donates ambulances to Bengaluru hospitals

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday donated two more ambulances to city hospitals, one each to the Institute of Nephro Urology (INU) at Victoria Hospital and Sir C V Raman General Hospital (SCVRGH). HAL Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan said considering the ongoing pandemic, they are doing whatever they can to strengthen the health infrastructure.

On August 6, HAL had donated two ambulances to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute. This is part of HAL’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, said Alok Verma, Director HR.

The ambulances are equipped with facilities such as air conditioning, basic life support system, analog oxygen delivery system, auto loader stretcher trolley with floor mounting mechanism, separate doctor’s seat, etc. These ambulances are particularly useful for patients who require medical monitoring in transit and need non-invasive airway management.