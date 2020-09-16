STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ranking safety

You want to step out for a meal, but hygiene and safety measures stop you from doing so.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: You want to step out for a meal, but hygiene and safety measures stop you from doing so. While people have always been conscious of hygiene, Covid-19 has probably been the biggest wake-up call, say Niranth Bymana (35) and Samanvi Bhograj. Which is why they have created HYGN, (pronounced as hygiene), an app that allows people to review and search for places and services based on their hygiene ratings. The AI-based app, currently available on Android, provides ratings on customer reviews specific to hygiene and safety.  

“Current reviews and ratings are run and managed by businesses or are too broad-based. For example, a person experiences rude staff behaviour and another finds an insect in his food, chances are both of them may rate the respective places low. But finding an insect is a graver issue compared to staff behaviour. This is a serious hygiene issue,” says Bymana who has done an MBA from the IIM-Lucknow. Co-founder Bhograj has an MBA from Marshall University, USA. Currently, both of them are focussing on this new venture.  

Three co-founders and a team of developers and designers started working on this app during the lockdown. The map-based application shows the user places around based on their hygiene ratings. “Users can select a place, read reviews and view their past performance. This is in trial phase for Bengaluru,” Bymana says.

HYGN provides business owners with information about how people perceive their safety standards. “It also gives insights on how other similar businesses are doing better. The app can help owners effectively manage businesses. They can now control not just store experience but delivery and last-mile experience too,” Bymana says.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
​​Injured migrant workers take rest near the ill-fated bus on Thursday | Express
Did no migrants die during lockdown travel? India's central govt believes so
Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)
Sasikala may be released from Bengaluru prison on January 27
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp