Staying safe, in style

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Frequent handwashing and sanitising have become an essential part of our lives. But while protecting us from the novel coronavirus, alcohol-based handrubs may be inflicting some damage on the clothes and accessories we wear. Or as Shweta Singh, an assistant professor at Vogue Institute of Art and Design, says, “Damage on clothes, irrespective of its style, will directly be proportional to the area exposed to sanitiser. The more exposure of the fabrics to sanitiser, the worse the effect. Any apparel with natural dyes involved in the process of making will show side effects.”

The same prompted fashion designer Laxmi Krishna to start using a UVC virus diffuser to sanitise her designs post client trials. The alcohol content in sanitisers, she explains, can cause the texture of raw silk outfits to go down a notch. “But through this machine, 99 per cent of viral, bacteria and other germs are killed without any impact on the quality of the material,” she adds.

necklace by C Krishniah Chetty

These days, it’s not just bottles of sanitisers that are a common sight everywhere. Malls, offices and other commercial ventures are also investing in tunnels that spray a mist of disinfectant as people pass through it. Here again, says Krishna, the alcohol content can cause clothes to shrink, texture to deteriorate, or leave behind stains. While the effect is negligible if used once in a while, over time, one would notice it having an impact on clothes. Singh suggests adding an extra layer to protect your apparel. She says, “Plastic or polyester-based windcheaters over the attire could prevent direct contact to alcohol in sanitisers.”

The good news with modern 70 per cent alcohol-based sanitisers is that unlike the earlier sanitisers that contain chlorine, these do not harm gold, sliver, platinum, or diamonds and rubies. Vinod Hayagriv, director and MD, C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, explains, “Chlorine can erode the prongs that encase a gemstone. If worn out, the prongs could get potentially loose and cause the gemstones and diamonds to fall out. Today’s alcohol-based rubs, however, are safer for jewellery.”

While you need not worry while using jewellery with non-porous materials like gold, silver, platinum or diamond, you do need to exercise caution with pearls, all types of corals, lower grade emeralds and turquoises, lapis lazuli and such. “These could get dull or the polish may fade if they come in contact with all types of sanitisers. So while using an alcohol-based rub, remember to apply it on the skin portions, on gold or precious metals, which are largely unaffected, and not on the gemstone. It would be ideal to apply the sanitiser first and wear your jewellery last,” says Hayagriv.

Shyamala Ramanan, business head, Mia by Tanishq, says jewellery that gets exposed to external surfaces, such as rings or bangles, can be cleaned with a mild soap solution or even an alcohol wipe (if no stones are there) at the end of the day. She adds, “Since we are already avoiding touching our faces, earrings, neckwear and nosepins are quite safe to wear on an everyday basis.” Krishna, however, now recommends opting for handmade jewellery, made of cloth, jute or terracotta. “Not only are these in right now, they are also washable and do not get affected with sanitisers. Besides, since you can use your own fabric to make them, they force you to get creative too,” she says.

Taking care

● Wear cotton or net instead of satin, raw silk or chiffon if you are going to pass through a disinfection tunnel

● Wear a polyester windcheater over your clothes to protect them from exposure to alcohol in sanitisers

● Apply the sanitiser before you wear jewellery. Or apply it only on the skin, and avoid touching any gemstone

● Opt for jewellery made of cloth, jute or terracotta instead of gemstones