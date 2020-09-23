STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KIA handles 1.8 lakh tons of pomegranate

This accounts for 99 per cent of total pomegranate exports from Karnataka. 

Bengaluru Airport

Kempegowda International Airport (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has emerged as the No.1 airport for export of pomegranates from India, having processed 1,80,745 kg of the fruit in just five months -- from April to August this year. This accounts for 99 per cent of total pomegranate exports from Karnataka. 

An official release from airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said the consignments were shifted to 12 international destinations by nine global freight carriers -- Air France, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Etihad Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and Turkish Airlines. 

Data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) reveals that the exports constitute 99.86 per cent being dispatched from the state.

