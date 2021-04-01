Gut instinct

Shwetambari Shetty By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The gut is known to be the second brain and when your gut is not functioning the way it is supposed to, everything feels foggy. The gut is nothing but your digestive system and with the different kinds of food we eat, especially junk, we don’t really make it easy for the digestive system to function well. Also, as we age, the natural cycles slow down and don’t work as well.

There is the complex ecosystem of bacteria in your digestive system. A shift in this messes the gut, thereby causing inflammation, lower immunity, gas/bloating etc. Your body contains trillions of bacteria and microbes, most of which are beneficial. The most dense microbe population is in your gut, where they play a critical role in digestion, immune function and weight regulation.

To maintain good gut health try to ensure:

1. Movement is medicine. Incorporating regular walking, being active, getting in a good workout, maintaining ideal weight, will ward off digestive system problems. Even if workout is not possible, just regular walking, getting around 8,000 steps a day can be beneficial

2. A balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, pulses, nuts and wholegrains provide the fibre that builds good bacteria and gut health.

3. Good sleep, around eight hours, restful and deep, will help.

4. Addressing other concerns like stress, anxiety and depression will help heal the gut tremendously. These are common concerns today and there is much one can do to solve this unlike a decade ago.

5. Fixed meal times go a long way to boost digestive health. The first meal (even if it’s some fruit) must be within one hour of waking up, breakfast within two hours, lunch within six hours, dinner within 12 hours.

6. Antibiotics kill ‘good’ bacteria as well as ‘bad’. If you need antibiotics, make sure you eat lots of foods that boost your microbes afterwards. What you eat isn’t just nutrition for you, it also feeds the trillions of bacteria that live in your gut

(The author is a fitness expert with Cure.fit)

GOOD FOR THE GUT

Gut bacteria varies from culture to culture and person to person. So being mindful while eating, focussing on your food without distractions, and making a journal of how you feel after each meal will help you understand what works for your body. Here are some recommended foods:

1.Yogurt (make it at home)

2.Pickle

3.Fermented food (dosa, idli, dhoklas)

4.Sourdough

5.Oats, millets and bajra

6.Green vegetable like kale, spinach and broccoli

7.Spices like coriander, cumin, fennel seeds, ajwain, ginger and garlic

8.Turmeric