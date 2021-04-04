STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

INTERVIEW | Next 15 days crucial, citizens’ involvement needed, says Bengaluru civic body chief on COVID-19 situation

It is now up to citizens how they join hands with the government to break the pandemic chain and control its spread, he said.

Published: 04th April 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The next 10- 15 days will be crucial in controlling the Covid-19 situation and citizens’ involvement is a must.

Citizens must follow Covid-Appropriate Behaviour to control the spread, or else the situation may get worse, warns Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

It is now up to citizens how they join hands with the government to break the pandemic chain and control its spread, he said.

You have taken over as Chief Commissioner at a time when Covid cases are surging. How do you intend to tackle the situation and what, according to you, is the reason for the rise?

We have seen a spurt in cases in the last two weeks and we need to contain further spread of the virus. For this, Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) is very important.

The mantra should be wearing mask, maintaining social distance and sanitisation. People should minimise their interactions and avoid going to crowded places.

If we are able to control the situation in the next 10-15 days, it will be a major victory, otherwise the situation is likely to go out of hand.

We are not talking of increasing penalty or bringing in stricter enforcement, but citizens should be aware. I am not saying travel should be avoided totally, but put it off for the next 10- 15 days, as they are crucial. People aged between 20-45 years who are asymptomatic carriers should get themselves tested.

The reason for the rise, I am given to understand, is because of the many events being held, like weddings, parties, rallies and protests.

Also, people travelled thinking that everything was getting normal, but there was a sudden rise in cases from mid-March.

We hope and request the same strictness which  people followed last March, are followed now also. It has to become a people’s movement.

Experts say the second wave is more dangerous. What are the lessons learnt from the past and how well prepared is the BBMP and government to tackle the situation? 

We have already increased the bed capacity. The trend is that around 10 per cent of Covid-positive patients prefer home isolation.

As of now, the number of beds in private and government hospitals is adequate. Now we are gearing ourselves to have more beds in private hospitals if the cases rise even further.

Discussions have also been held with enforcement agencies to ensure that all Covid guidelines are followed. 

Home isolation, contact tracing and quarantine are non-medical interventions, but very important from the point of view of controlling the virus spread.

Non-BBMP staff who were earlier deputed for Covid duty are now being brought back as cases are rising.

Meetings are being held with zonal coordinators and special officers are appointed in each zone to look into contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.

If this is rightly addressed, then there will be lesser rush in hospitals and the situation can be controlled. 

You’re the first chief commissioner of Bengaluru and the state government has made city’s improvement its agenda. It has also set 6-7 months deadline to bring in changes. What are the priority works and do you think can be completed in the given time frame?

The priority works are those listed out by the Chief Minister in Mission 2022 clean Bengaluru, green Bengaluru, easy and faster commute and connecting citizens to the city.

We are working to upgrade all arterial roads to National Highway standards and deadlines have been set. Substantial part of the works will be completed in 6-10 months.

Smart City road works will be copmleted in 4-6 months and May-end is the deadline for ongoing works. Works taken up by KRDCL will be completed in 10-12 months and creation of neighbourhood lakes will be done by February, 2022.

Deadline for development of parks and forests is 3-4 months.

We are creating a unified digital platform where all citizen services can be availed. We are also working on reducing the time taken for approvals and plan sanctions to 15 days wherever right of way is not needed. 

Bengaluru is a global City, what changes would you like to bring?

Bengaluru is a global economic cluster and the IT City of the world. From the investment perspective, one of the constraints has been in fiscal capacity and infrastructure. We hope to make some improvements and changes here.

The BBMP is a nodal agency and there are other parastatials which are working in conjunction and coordination. So what we need is a smooth functioning and this is what we want to achieve.

As a citizen, as a commoner, what you think needs to be done to improve Bengaluru? Can you list some top priority issues?

Improving footpaths, make them better for pedestrians; having better walkways and more public toilets. Works taken up should be completed in time. Another priority is lasting infrastructure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaurav Gupta BBMP COVID 19 Coronavirus Bengaluru Lockdown
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp