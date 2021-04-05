STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mixing COVID-19 vaccination shots: Too much, too soon, doctors say  

However, there is very little research on whether an individual can be given one dose each of two different vaccines where a two-dose regimen is involved.

Published: 05th April 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Covishield and Covaxin

Covishield and Covaxin

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As cases across India rise worryingly, there is curiosity about whether or not an individual can be given one dose each of two different vaccines.

If it were possible, it could speed up the vaccination process, help overcome supply bottlenecks, and to some extent reduce wastage of doses, health professionals say.

However, there is very little research on whether an individual can be given one dose each of two different vaccines where a two-dose regimen is involved.

Currently, India has given emergency-use approvals for the use of Covishield and Covaxin, both of which have two-dose regimen.

While Covishield, developed by Oxford University, uses adenovirus (which causes cold in chimpanzees), Covaxin uses a dead virus to induce immunity. 

“While there have been several people who wondered if the two vaccines that are available in India — Covishield and Covaxin can be taken (in combination). The answer is no for now,” said Dr V Ravi, renowned virologist and nodal officer for INSACOG lab at Nimhans.According to him, no scientific data available till now, although attempts are on to study this.

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service is currently looking for participants for a study on the effects on the immune system when an individual is primed with one particular vaccine (the first shot) and is boosted with another (second shot), he said.

Called Com-COV, the study involves researching the effectiveness of the vaccines developed by Oxford University and Pfizer when they are combined. Neither of the vaccines uses SARS-CoV-2, and so, one cannot contract Covid-19 from the vaccines.

“The data could be interesting. The concept of mixing vaccines, which is also called heterologous prime boost, is not new to pandemics. For many years this has been investigated, with the hope that potent combinations against a range of viruses such as influenza, HIV and Ebola can be found,” said a senior virologist from Manipal.

According to Dr Ravi, who is a member of the international scientific advisory board for Sputnik V, a study on the Russian vaccine is under way.

Gamaleya Institute, manufacturer of Sputnik V, has partnered with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. They have registered a pair of clinical trials in which volunteers will receive one dose each of Oxford University’s vaccine and Sputnik V.

However, this is under review. 

Interestingly, an expert panel has permitted Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech to administer a third dose of Covaxin to some of volunteers in its ongoing clinical trials.

The approval, a result of the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker’s proposal to use an additional booster dose, would allow it to test the ability of Covaxin to prompt an immune response that could last a few years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield Covaxin covid vaccin shots Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp