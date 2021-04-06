STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private hospitals to set aside 20 pc beds for Covid

In the wake of rising Covid cases, it has been decided that all private hospitals will now have to reserve 20 per cent beds for government-referred positive patients.

covid testing children

Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of rising Covid cases, it has been decided that all private hospitals will now have to reserve 20 per cent beds for government-referred positive patients. Talks on the matter have already been held with private hospitals and the Covid expert committee.Announcing this to the media on Monday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the government has also decided to deploy 2,000 home guards and jawans to ensure that the pandemic protocols are followed. Letters have been sent to the police commissioner and DGP to depute them to every police station and wards. 

“The state government is awaiting the Centre’s decision to open vaccination sub-centres in apartment complexes as well as in industrial and MNC hubs so that more people are vaccinated. At present, private hospitals will have to reserve 20 per cent of their beds,” Gupta said.  Explaining the other measures taken, he said two Covid care centres have already been set up at the Haj Bhavan and HAL Command and Control Centre. And the Koramanagala centre will be opened soon.

“Teams to check on people under home isolation and quarantine have also been strengthened. They are keeping checks on positive patients, and if found in violations of norms, the affected will be shifted to CCCs,” he added. Gupta said the portal displaying the number of available beds is also being updated, and volunteers, who were earlier deployed on Covid duty, are being called back.

Karaga PANEL to decide on fest
Gupta said directions have been issued to form a committee, comprising the Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru; assistant commissioner, Muzrai department; and members of Tigala community and temple heads, to decide on how the Karaga should be held. The BBMP had held a meeting with MLA Uday Garudachar, police, zonal and special commissioners along with religious heads where it was decided that no large gathering will be held. Gupta said that the restrictions on jatras and gatherings is on till April 20 and Karaga procession will be on April 27. If the cases continue to rise, then the restrictions will continue and no procession will be held. The committee has been given time of five-seven days to decide on how they want the Karaga to be observed. The proposal will then be placed before the state government, he added. 

