STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Gold pieces hidden under feet, foreign cigarettes seized at Bengaluru airport

The value of the gold seized came to Rs 14.45 lakh while that of cigarettes was Rs 5.41 lakh. 

Published: 11th April 2021 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

A total of 39 Dunhill Switch Cigarette packets and 108 Esse Gold cigarette packets with a total value of Rs 5,44,800.

A total of 39 Dunhill Switch Cigarette packets and 108 Esse Gold cigarette packets with a total value of Rs 5,44,800.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 29,400 foreign cigarettes and 310 grams of gold were seized by the Air Intelligence Unit of the Bengaluru Airport customs in three separate smuggling incidents on
 Saturday. A novel method that they came across this time was gold cut pieces pasted under the feet using bandage by a flyer. 

The value of the gold seized came to Rs 14.45 lakh while that of cigarettes was Rs 5.41 lakh. 

Elaborating on the unique kind of concealment they encountered this time, a senior customs official said that 116.49 grams of gold was seized from a passenger from Murdeshwar in Karwar district of Karnataka.

He had arrived by a Fly Dubai flight (FZ 4007) from Dubai to the Kempegowda International Airport.

"The 25-year-old passenger had placed gold cut pieces under  his feet and used bandage to conceal them. Based on passenger profiling, we held him."

The value of the gold seized came to Rs 5.41 lakh, he said. 

The other incident involving seizure of gold involved a passenger from Tiruchirappalli district in Tamil Nadu. "He was wearing gold jewellery coated in Rhodium escape detection. The 45-year-old was also caught based on profiling only and he had also come by a Fly Dubai flight," the official added. A total of 194.25 grams of gold, valued at Rs 9.03 lakh was seized from him. 

The third seizure on Saturday involved cigarettes. A Mangaluru native who had brouught them had concealed it in his check-in baggage, the official said. He had arrived by an Emirates flight (EK 254) from Dubai around 9 am.

A total of 39 Dunhill Switch Cigarette packets and 108 Esse Gold cigarette packets with a total value of Rs 5,44,800 were seized from him, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru airport Gold smuggling cigarettes
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp