BWSSB breaks its records in supplying water to city

Beginning Tuesday (April 6), 1,468 to 1,475 Million Litres Per day of water was being pumped.

Published: 12th April 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

The sixth pump at TK Halli Pumping Station has been made operational.

The sixth pump at TK Halli Pumping Station has been made operational.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : To cater to the increased demand for water due to heat and extra hygiene because of Covid surge in the city, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has broken all its records in supplying Cauvery water to the city. Beginning Tuesday (April 6), 1,468 to 1,475 Million Litres Per day of water was being pumped.

The sixth pump at TK Halli Pumping
Station has been made operational

BWSSB Chief Engineer, Cauvery, S V Ramesh, said, “The heat is more intense than previous years and there is a sudden surge in demand due to the Covid spike too, as people take additional baths as well as regularly cleanse hands. We have now operationalised our sixth pump.”

BWSSB was pumping 1,140 to 1,142 MLD from Thoraikadanahalli reservour till last week, and it has been increased by over 300 MLD over the last three days. Till now, the highest quantity of water sent to the city was 1452 MLD. 

“It is a big challenge and risk that we have taken to boost the water supply. All along, we had used only five pumps. We are now pumping only for 16 to 18 hours as a trial run. After some time, we will run the pumps round the clock and this will boost the supply by another 10-15 MLD. It will be sustained in April and May,” he added.

Chairman Jayaram said the existing infrastructure itself was exploited to augment the water supply. 
Hemanth Kumar, Executive Engineer, Cauvery, said the supply now is through BWSSB Cauvery Stage 4 Phase 2 Scheme. “We had five pumps sending water from TK Halli to Harohalli and Tataguni and the City with five of them as standby for emergencies. We have used one of the standby pumps now,” he said.  There was a higher demand from K R Puram and Yelahanka for additional water and that has been catered to now, Kumar said.

