BBMP-Bescom helpline to address issues of patients

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday said the corporation had partnered with Bescom, and dedicated 30 lines of the helpline 1912 for Covid-19 redressal.He also announced the launch of more Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in all eight zones, apart from the existing two -- Haj Bhavan and HAL Command and Control Centre. BBMP has dedicated three electric crematoriums, in addition to the existing four, for Covid-19 patients only.

Speaking to the media at the launch of the new helpline for Bengaluru, Gupta said 15 lines of Bescom’s call centre will be used, and 15 more lines from BBMP will be added to this. This is apart from the Apthamitra helpline and medical emergency numbers 108 and 104. Zonal contact numbers for bed allocation have also been launched, and people should make the most of this information, he advised.

Gupta explained that at call centres, patients are counselled, and based on their medical condition, they are prescribed home isolation, CCC, government or private hospital. They are guided to doctors and zonal officials, based on requirement. On high rates being charged in crematoriums, Gupta said the rates are fixed and no additional charges can be levied. He warned of stern action against those demanding more money. Gupta also clarified that government ambulances are free and BBMP has outsourced 260 private ambulances, which are also free. Ambulances are also stationed in all wards, and an ALS ambulance will be stationed in each assembly constituency, and will be attached to government and private hospitals.

There are 49 hearse vans, Gupta said, adding that he was not aware of private hospital packages, and this is being addressed. Zonal control rooms have been set up in each ward and teams deployed to work on contact tracing and telemedicine, and will also look into CCCs. He said that every day, beds in private hospitals are being added for Covid-19 treatment, and so far, 6,000 beds have been identified in private hospitals. On Thursday, 2,500 beds were added -- while 2,000 beds were allotted, 600 are vacant. There are 33 containment zones in Bengaluru.

FOR COVID DEAD

7 crematoria: Kudlu in Bommanahalli, Panathur in Mahadevapura, Medi Agrahara in Yelahanka, Kengeri in RR Nagar, Banashankari in South Zone, Peenya in Dasarahalli, Sumanahalli in RR Nagar

NEW CCCs

East Zone

Government Boys Arts College: 210 beds

Sri Sai Kalyana Mantapa: 150 beds

South Zone

Bosch CCC- 80 beds

National Games Village - 250 beds

West Zone

Govt Ayurvedic College - 200 beds

Bommanahalli Zone

Blossom Multi Specialty Hospital/ Vintage Inn Hotel - 50 beds

R R Nagar Zone

North Eastern Girls Hostel -370 beds

Yelahanka Zone

Govt Matric

Girls Hotel - 50 beds

Dasarahalli Zone

Hotel Raj Vista, Hessarghatta Main Road - 40 beds

Mahadevapura Zone

Radha Hometel - 105 beds