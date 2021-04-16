STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Experts call for uniform student assessment 

Say continuous and comprehensive evaluation across different boards is the best way to apprise students 
 

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the Central Government cancelling the Central Board of School Education Class 10 examinations, experts have called for uniformity in assessment of students across different boards.According to them, it is crucial that all boards come up with a similar decision as cancelling the exams and assessing students based on Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) will anyways be uniform.

Speaking to TNIE, educationist Niranjan Aradhya felt that there was no harm in cancelling the examinations, considering the pandemic. “Like CBSE, all other boards also now have the CCE method of evaluation, and that’s the best way to assess a student. It is also part of the recently framed National Education Policy,” he said.

However, the only issue is that if there is no uniformity across boards, then admitting students to first year Pre-University Course (PUC) will be a challenge. For PU, most colleges set a cut-off percentage based on the student’s Class 10 score and admit them accordingly.“This may become a problem for students who have appeared for exams, but did not secure high marks, or a higher percentage. So, cut-off percentage should probably not be set for this year’s admission. There must be other criteria for this,” Aradhya felt.

The Karnataka government was one of the first states in the country to conduct the SSLC examinations successfully during the pandemic last year. However, no decision has been taken yet on whether the exams will be cancelled this year, or be held on the scheduled dates. 

Meanwhile, following the Centre’s decision, anxious students of the state board and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) too have started a Twitter campaign, seeking cancellation of their exams. The campaign has resulted in the hashtags #cancelboardexams and #cancelboardexamsicse, trending on social media platforms on Thursday. 

Class 10 exam
