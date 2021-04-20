No Karaga procession this year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the State government restricting religious gatherings, the Utsava Committee, constituted by Bengaluru Urban DC and BBMP, has announced that there will be no cultural or religious procession this year.This is the second consecutive time the Bengaluru Karaga has been cancelled. It will be a simple affair in the Dharmarayaswamy Temple, with no procession. The Karaga was cancelled last year because of the lockdown.

The decision was announced by the Bengaluru District Collector’s office in an order dated April 17. Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath said that government directions are very clear that religious gatherings cannot be allowed. Bengaluru Karaga started on April 19 and will go on till April 27. The Utsava Committee members have agreed to this also.

Religious ceremonies, with not more than 20-25 people, have been allowed in the temple premises. The area around the temple and temple premises have been barricaded.This decision was taken after many rounds of meetings held by government officials, politicians and members, representatives of Dharmarayaswamy temple and the Tigala community.