A musical escape

Twenty-two-year-old singer Vandita Narayan combines her powerful vocals and melodious guitar strains to enrich this fantasy world.

Published: 26th April 2021 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 01:31 AM

A still from the music video

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A world away from the current reality that is perfect and with someone who is just right for you. Mr Sunshine brings you that, in the form of a dreamy and romantic song. Twenty-two-year-old singer Vandita Narayan combines her powerful vocals and melodious guitar strains to enrich this fantasy world. Listening to the song, one can easily guess that Narayan is a die-hard romantic; and she readily agrees. But, this song is more than just an expression of romance for the young singer; she calls it her breakthrough piece. “This song is laidback and has flowers and butterflies in it.

Vandita Narayan

But, my earlier songs mostly spoke about the dark side and lonely blues. Then, I realised, after all, the world is not that bad a place to live in; so, I wanted to show the brighter side of it,” shares Narayan. “On a serious note, it did help me find my element in music. Currently, we are all craving for little bit of positivity in life,” she adds.

While writing the lyrics, she says, she also realised music is such a huge medium to express your emotions. “There are so many lines in the song that can immediately make someone feel special,” she says. The song was made in collaboration with a guitarist in Mumbai, known by the name Devilwoman. “I have not met her in person.

Through this song, I wanted to send a message of the power of music that can bring two people together from two cities,” says Narayan, who has been singing professionally since 2016. “I have been singing since the time I can remember. I used to be a bathroom singer but I thought it was high time I take it serious,” says self-taught Narayan, who loves listening to pop, rock and RnB. She draws inspiration from Lana Del Ray, The Weekend and Green Day.

