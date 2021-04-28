STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru Ring Road will boost economic activity: Nitin Gadkari

Published: 28th April 2021 04:44 AM

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, MSME, on Tuesday said the proposed Bengaluru Ring Road project will boost economic activities around Bengaluru.Addressing members of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), the Union minister said, “The detailed project report for the Rs 17,000-crore project is being prepared, and the Karnataka government has assured us it will share 25 per cent of the land acquisition cost and also give GST exemption for steel, cement and other materials used in the project.”

BCIC, in a statement, said that Gadkari spoke about development of Bengaluru’s Outer Peripheral Ring Road by having industrial clusters, smart villages and a smart city around it.

Gadkari asked industries to come forward to collaborate with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to develop industrial clusters, which are important for development. “Even along green express highways, we can develop many industrial clusters,” he said.

Emphasising Bengaluru’s contribution to the country’s economic growth, the Union minister said Bengaluru is the knowledge capital of India and many companies, including IT companies, are doing excellent work and establishing their units across the world. “We have got talented manpower and all the potential to make miracles. People like you (industry representatives) from Bengaluru have to contribute for Atmanirbar Bharat,” the minister said, and added that the government has taken up a number of projects, including 22 green expressway projects, to develop Indian infrastructure to international stardards.

The minister said work on the new express highway between Bengaluru and Chennai has already started, and the Bengaluru-Mysuru road project is going on. It is important for industrial and tourism development in Mysuru region. Work is on at full speed and will be complete by September 2022, he said.Gadkari emphasised the huge potential for amphibious seaplanes and waterways in the country.

He said the issues related to Shiradi Ghat tunnel project (Mangaluru-Bengaluru) need to be sorted out.Kamal Bali, CEO & Managing Director, Volvo, sought support from the minister to have uniform policies on tax concessions across the states in India, while implementing the Motor Vehicles Scrappage Policy.

