STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In a first, Bengaluru police banish history-sheeter from city limits for one year

Karthik alias Rahul cannot enter Bengaluru City limits for 1 year

Published: 28th April 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Karthik alias Rahul

Karthik alias Rahul

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time in the history of the Bengaluru City Police, a 30-year-old habitual offender has been externed from the city for a period of one year. Karthik alias Rahul, a resident of Gautampura in Halasuru, has been banished for a year. A history-sheeter at Halasuru police station, he had 11 cases against him.

Police said that Karthik was involved in crimes such as rape, robbery, attempt to murder, extortion, criminal intimidation, attack on government employees, and other offences, throughout the period of the last 10-11 years. He had no fear of the law and continued committing crimes that were detrimental to society. Hence, the Police Inspector of Halasuru station had submitted a report proposing that he be banished from Bengaluru City.

DCP (East) Sharanappa SD, who is also a Special Executive Magistrate, ordered for the externment of Karthik from the jurisdiction of Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate for a period of one year, from April 26, 2021, to April 26, 2022. He has been sent to Bengaluru Rural district, and will not be allowed to enter Bengaluru City during this period, the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
history-sheeter bengaluru
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • veera kannadiga
    Is it some joke? Banishing a rapist
    11 hours ago reply
Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp