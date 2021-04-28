In a first, Bengaluru police banish history-sheeter from city limits for one year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time in the history of the Bengaluru City Police, a 30-year-old habitual offender has been externed from the city for a period of one year. Karthik alias Rahul, a resident of Gautampura in Halasuru, has been banished for a year. A history-sheeter at Halasuru police station, he had 11 cases against him.

Police said that Karthik was involved in crimes such as rape, robbery, attempt to murder, extortion, criminal intimidation, attack on government employees, and other offences, throughout the period of the last 10-11 years. He had no fear of the law and continued committing crimes that were detrimental to society. Hence, the Police Inspector of Halasuru station had submitted a report proposing that he be banished from Bengaluru City.

DCP (East) Sharanappa SD, who is also a Special Executive Magistrate, ordered for the externment of Karthik from the jurisdiction of Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate for a period of one year, from April 26, 2021, to April 26, 2022. He has been sent to Bengaluru Rural district, and will not be allowed to enter Bengaluru City during this period, the police added.