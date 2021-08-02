STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Safety team to inspect Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has also received a crucial certificate for its rolling stock valid for the next five years from a subsidiary of the Ministry of Railways. 

Published: 02nd August 2021 03:45 AM

One of the stations on Reach-2 line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for Southern Circle is set to inspect the Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line on August 11 and 12, said an official release. 

Managing Director of BMRCL Anjum Parwez said, “The CMRS inspection involves a complete check of all parameters and a study of voluminous documents. Members from the Central team will arrive on August 10 to carry out some checks,” the MD said.

However, he refused to give any date for opening up the new line. “We need to first get a green signal from CMRS after which we will finalise the date,” he added.

The 7.53 km line, which is an extension of the Purple Line, has six elevated stations of Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnana Bharathi, Pattanagere, Mailasandra and Kengeri Bus Terminal.

BMRCL has also received certification for its rolling stock from the Railway ministry’s Lucknow-based Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

