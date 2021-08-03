STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Work on vital ROB at Baiyappanahalli comes to a grinding halt

The construction of a vital Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Baiyappanahalli, which commenced work a few months ago, has come to a standstill yet again.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The construction of a vital Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Baiyappanahalli, which commenced work a few months ago, has come to a standstill yet again. The reason- BBMP went back on the promises made to the defence department, that it would shift all its utilities before taking up the work. 

The Rs 27 crore ROB proposed in 2010 aims at connecting the fully ready Sir M Visvesvaraiah Coaching Terminal at Baiyappanahalli and the Swami Vivekananda Metro station, allowing commuters to easily interchange. It is also expected to ease the daily traffic congestion on Old Madras Road. 

After 70 per cent of the work was done, further construction came to a halt in 2012, due to the defence department unwilling to part with its land to build the ramp on one side of the bridge. Finally, the green signal was obtained on Aug 2018, and work commenced after that with repeated breaks due to Covid. 

A reliable railway source told TNIE, “The approach retaining wall (ramp) leading to the bridge, which was pending for three years, has also been built now and the asphalting needs to be done. So right now, 90% of the work is complete, but it all stopped again last week. This is because BBMP did not adhere to the conditions of the MoU with the defence department before taking over its land.” 

Confirming it, a defence source said that as part of the MoU for transfer of Defence deal, SWR was to execute works for all the damages caused to defence property and also carry out some additional compensatory works. The compensatory works included construction of a 1100-metre compound wall running to a height of 3 metres, three watch towers, erection of gates that were removed for the ROB and build a guard house and a bathroom. 

“Since SWR has withdrawn itself from executing the work, it was handed over to BBMP. The Palike is yet to award contracts to commence the work. Despite repeatedly emphasising the need to expedite the work, no progress has been made so far by BBMP, “ the source added. B S Prahalad, Chief Engineer (Roads and Infrastructure), BBMP, said, “We will give it priority and take it up at the earliest.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baiyappanahalli
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp