China’s business with India was mostly  through maritime routes

China  is  our  largest  neighbour  and  the  country  with  which  we have had prolonged negotiations on a variety of issues since 1950.

Published: 04th August 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: China  is  our  largest  neighbour  and  the  country  with  which  we have had prolonged negotiations on a variety of issues since 1950. This  book  explores  how  China  negotiated  with  India  from  the early years after Independence until the present, and what lessons India  may  draw  from  this  about  negotiating  with  the  Chinese.  It  explores  this  through  six  important  events  in  our  bilateral  relationship,  which  covers  the  period  from  1949  to  2019.  

These are:  (1)  Recognition  by  the  Government  of  India  of  the  People’s  Republic of China on 30 December 1949; (2) the Agreement on  Trade  and  Intercourse  between  the  Tibet  Region  of  China  and India of 29 April 1954; (3) India’s nuclear tests in 1998; (4) China’s formal recognition of Sikkim as a part of India on 11 April 2005; (5)  the  India-China  diplomatic  negotiations  on  the  123  Nuclear  Deal in 2008; and (6) the listing of Masood Azhar as a terrorist in the UNSC 1267 Sanctions List on 1 May 2019.

From  the  Indian  perspective  such  narration  might  be  useful  in discerning how China negotiates and also how this might have changed as China accumulates greater power in the international system, as well as the instruments and means that China deploys in the pursuit of its goals. We’ve often heard claims being made about the long historical  connection between India and China.

However, relatively little is known about their diplomatic interaction in the pre-modern age, aside  from  travelogues  of  monk-scholars  from  China  to  India  in  the first millennium of the Common Era, and sporadic diplomatic expeditions from Indian kingdoms to the Tang and Song imperial courts from the seventh to the twelfth centuries. More recently, the Chinese government has been highlighting the naval expeditions of Zheng He, in the early fifteenth century, to the Indian Ocean, including  the  Kerala  coast,  in  order  to  legitimize  their  growing  presence  west  of  the  Malacca  Strait.

Evidence  of  an  Indian  (possibly  Tamil)  settlement  in  Quanzhou,  in  the  Fujian  province  of  modern  China,  also  attests  to  trade  links  in  the  mid-second  millennium of the Common Era. There is little recorded history of how the two major Indo-Pacific civilizations interacted in political and diplomatic terms. This might be explained by the absence of  direct contact across a shared boundary because, despite Chinese claims to suzerainty over Tibet since the thirteenth century (Yuan dynasty),  Tibet  was  mostly  left  to  its  own  devices.  Since  China’s  business  with  India  was  mostly  through  maritime  routes,  the  opportunity and necessity of political interaction was limited.

(Excerpted with permission from  The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India by Vijay Gokhale, Penguin Random House India)

Comments





