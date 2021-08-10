STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru to Bangkok: Israeli diplomat Ariel Seidman on his next mission

As he bids goodbye to India, Israel’s Dy Consul General to South India recollects his moments in a place he’s come to call home

Published: 10th August 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ariel Seidman along with his wife, Linoy and children, sport ethnic attire 

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Ariel Seidman moved to India in 2018, his only point of reference was Bollywood movies which are how he assumed his experience would be. But three years on as Israel’s Deputy Consul General to South India packs his bags to move countries – to Thailand – for his next posting, Seidman looks back, amused, at what he had imagined and the contrasting reality.

Standing in a queue at CTR for over 30 minutes for ‘bisi bisi dosae’, spending evenings at Bengaluru’s microbreweries, going to Nandi Hills or Cubbon Park...Seidman has come to enjoy the sights and sounds he once found overwhelming.

“It was way off from the Bollywood impression. Everything’s overwhelming---sights, sounds, food, or experiences. Too sweet, too sour, too loud...but I’ve come to enjoy that. In fact, when I used to go back home, I found everything too quiet or too dull. I even found our food too bland,” says Seidman, who is relocating for the post of Deputy Ambassador in Bangkok.

Having joined the ministry in 2018, the posting in Bengaluru was his first, an exposure he and his family savour. “My kids would never have gotten this opportunity. I was considering extending the stay here but with schools being shut, that discussion was taken off the table,” Seidman, who has been learning to speak Thai over the last few months.

He admits that he adjusted much faster in Bengaluru than he expected. “Of course there are times when things are frustrating. But the relaxed atmosphere and not doing everything under pressure is something you learn to accept which helps you just enjoy life a lot more,” he says.

There were some stressful times especially after the pandemic. During the first wave, Sideman found himself on his own in the city for 4.5 months with his family stuck in Israel. “It wasn’t possible for me to visit either. When I went back home in April this year, it had been more than two years since I visited my parents and other family members,” says Seidman, who kept himself busy with numerous activities, including gymming and running. 

A new role and a new place awaits Seidman and he is preparing for the change.“It’s going to be a different role where I’ll have to learn a lot of new things. Here, it was a consulate with a lot of work in the political, economic, and cultural sphere being done in Delhi,” he says.

So used to the local culture is his family and he that he knows he will continue to make dosaes for his daughters. “They only eat dosaes for breakfast. So, we’ll have to continue making them in Bangkok,” he says. As he prepares to leave a place that he and his family love so much, Seidman says, “That’s the life of a diplomat.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ariel Seidman
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp