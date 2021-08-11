Early-stage startup fund, Stellaris Ventures raises USD 225 million

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to make investments in 25-30 seed and Series A financing rounds, early-stage startup VC fund, Stellaris ventures has raised $225 million. The VC fund now has close to $300 million Assets Under Management(AUM). In addition to strong support from existing Limited Partners, the fund saw participation from several new global institutions. Global institutional capital forms more than 80% of the capital base of the second fund. The fund did a first close in April and was fully subscribed within 45 days.

Stellaris invested in 19 startups after raising its maiden fund in 2017, of which several have emerged as market leaders in their categories. Mamaearth, an online consumer brand of personal care products, recently announced its Series C fundraise at more than $700 Million valuation. Whatfix, a global leader in the digital adoption SaaS, is valued at over $500 Million. Other notable companies in Stellaris’ portfolio include mFine, Slintel, Loadshare, Signzy and Propelld.

“In the past four years, Stellaris has built a specialist, depth-oriented investment model that allows us to take early bets in new areas. Whether it is Healthcare AI with mFine or D2C brands with Mamaearth, we have developed conviction ahead of the curve and have been able to back market leaders in emerging categories," Rahul Chowdhri, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners said.

In Fund 2, the firm has expanded the Stellaris Founder Network, the group of India’s top technology entrepreneurs that it leverages for deal sourcing, diligence and portfolio support. Roughly 20% of the capital of Fund 2 is contributed by members of this network.