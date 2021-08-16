STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To start very soon: Safety Commissioner 'okays' Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line

Operations on this Phase-II line will be launched very soon, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Anjum Parwez.
 

Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety Commissioner Abhai Kumar Rai and his team carried out inspection on the Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line on August 11 and 12.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Rai on Monday evening gave the green signal for launch of operations on the 7.53-km Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line.

"Operations on this Phase-II line will be launched very soon," said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Anjum Parwez.

This Reach-2A Line will mark the second line of Metro’s Phase-II to begin operations after the first line between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute began operations on January 15 this year. The CMRS had carried out inspections on August 11 and 12.

Parvez told The New Indian Express, “We received the authorisation from the CMRS on Monday evening. No major suggestions were spelt out in the clearance given to us. So, we can go ahead and start operations when we want. The line is fully ready for it.”

Asked about a possible launch date, the MD said, “Consultations need to be held with both the Centre and the State on the possible dates we could launch operations. I will be meeting State representatives tomorrow (Tuesday) in this connection. But I can assure you we are trying to open it very soon.”

The Line is of crucial importance as many heading to Mysuru can alight at Kengeri and change over to other modes of transport.

“With KSRTC and BMTC also situated here, it would become a vital transport hub when Metro also gets operational. We are looking at an average of 70,000 commuters using the stretch daily,” Parwez added.

This stretch is an extension of the Purple Line of Phase-I and comprises the six elevated stations of Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnana Bharati, Pattanagere, Mailasandra and Kengeri Bus Terminal.

