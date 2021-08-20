STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramaiah Group to award startups on August 23

The venture was launched in March 2021 by Samartha Nagabhushanam, adviser on the institution's Board and Chief Strategist, and Muralikrishna Gopalakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer. 

Published: 20th August 2021 05:37 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An innovative start-up infrastructure, created on the campus of the Ramaiah Group of Institutions, Ramaiah Evolute, is all set to recognise 24 start-ups across the country through its ‘Star Start-up Awards’. The venture was launched in March 2021 by Samartha Nagabhushanam, adviser on the institution’s Board and Chief Strategist, and Muralikrishna Gopalakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer. 

The awards will be presented on August 23. Some of them will also be roped in to be a part of the Ramaiah Evolute program in future. The start-ups stand to gain from a strong mentoring team. These awards will be a yearly feature, the release added. 

