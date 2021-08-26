Potholes: Dream run on one side, nightmare on another

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A stroll along the bylanes of Bengaluru will throw up some contrasting sights -- on one side are smooth roads with white topping, upholding the city’s posh image, and on the other are pothole-riddled streets.

The biggest example is Ambedkar Veedhi Road. While one portion of the road that connects Vidhana Soudha to Karnataka High Court is freshly tarred, the part which connects to the Congress office is scarred with potholes. There are similar sights of lop-sided development in other parts of the city as well.

In Varthur ward, despite drain works being completed, roads continue to remain pools of mud and slush. Magadi Road is no better -- on one side, BBMP is relaying the footpath, while the broken road on the other side has become an accident site. Roads coming under various projects and schemes are getting a complete overhaul, while others are ignored.

This, despite directions issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta that all potholes should be filled immediately. B S Prahalad, Chief Engineer, Roads and Infrastructure, said, “From Monday, we started a major drive to fill potholes. In 10 days, we should complete this work. Of 470 arterial and sub-arterial roads, 321 are fixed.”