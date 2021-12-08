KIA gets 50 Covid testing machines

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure minimal inconvenience to passengers from ‘high risk’ countries, several measures have been initiated recently at Kempegowda International Airport by Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL). It has partnered with two Covid-19 lab partners--- Auriga Research Private Ltd and TATA MD-Aster Labs, read an official release.

Also, 50 new testing machines to facilitate Covid tests have been procured recently in an addition to the existing eight machines.Senior citizens, passengers with reduced mobility and women with infants are provided priority upon arrival. They have a dedicated testing counter and are the first to be tested from the arriving batch.