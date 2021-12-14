Omicron threat: Close watch on all arrivals in Bengaluru, focus on international travellers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday said that along with the city corporation, Bengaluru Rural district administration and airport officials are also keeping a close watch on each person arriving in the city, especially international travellers.

He told the media that all travellers, especially international travellers, must remain in self-quarantine. Though no advisory has been issued by the government, citizens must be careful.

“The government is doing everything it can, and handling each case as per protocol, and people should also be alert. They must wear a mask at all times and stay away from crowded places. So far, there are no guidelines for all international travellers to be sent into institutional quarantine, but experts have suggested it and the government is looking into it before coming up with any decision. Until then, we are keeping a close watch on each case and asking citizens to self-quarantine and closely monitor their health for any symptoms. Repeat tests of international travellers is also being done,” he said.

On the question of testing and checking those coming from Maharashtra, Gupta said as the district administration and panchayats are checking their health status, the district administrations and zilla panchayats are also keeping a close watch.

In case of testing of primary and secondary contacts of the third Omicron-positive case, Gupta said a close watch is being kept on all of them and re-tests will be done.