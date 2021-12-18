Wall blocks road, residents forced to take 1-km detour  

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Among the many issues dogging Mudaliyar Layout in Kasavanahalli, is a wall allegedly encroaching a road and blocking residents from reaching Kasavanahalli Main Road. Five years ago, a compound wall was built over what used to be a commonly used road, which connects Mudaliyar and KPC Layouts to the main road, forcing residents to take a kilometre-long detour. Despite multiple complaints filed with Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), no action has been taken.

Residents here say there used to be a signboard with ‘5th Cross, Kasavanahalli’ on it, but soon after the wall encroached the road, the sign was taken down. Residents said they face numerous other issues too, including poor roads, mosquito menace and a bad stench due to open defecation in the area.

Several members of Mudaliyar Layout Residents Welfare Association (MLRWA) told TNIE on condition of anonymity, “We can’t open our windows because of the stench, rainwater stagnates because of the encroachment. Our roads turn into a mess, and cabs, autorickshaws and even emergency services refuse to ply here.” “The biggest issue is the encroachment, if the government is unable to protect its own property, there is little we can do,” said an MLRWA member.

According to BBMP documents, funds had been sanctioned twice for road work -- once in 2017 and another in 2019 -- but the road has not been asphalted, with major portions turning into sludge pits. The residents said they had themselves collected money and got parts of the road tarred. “The authorities assured us the road would be constructed by this month-end so we’re still hopeful,” another member said.

A lack of toilets for day labourers in the area forces them to use empty plots behind the layout, residents said. “We’ve made multiple requests to the health inspector who assures us it will be sorted, but nothing has happened yet. The stench becomes unbearable when it rains, we can’t even open our front doors,” said another member.

Area BBMP health inspector Rajanna said, “I’m aware of the issue and will inspect the area next week.” BBMP Joint Commissioner R Venkatachalapathy said he would investigate the alleged illegal encroachment immediately.