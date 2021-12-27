STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Booster dose should be of same vaccination brand: Experts in Karnataka

Research shows crossover vaccines are more effective, but no local supportive data; State awaiting directions from the Centre

Published: 27th December 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine Pfizer.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Experts within Karnataka and outside say that in routine immunisation, booster doses are usually of the same vaccine brand as given earlier, unless availability is an issue. The same is being advised to the government for Covid-19 vaccination booster shots. 

Karnataka on Sunday announced that it will be rolling out vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers, frontline workers, those above 60 years and people with comorbidities, on January 10.

In addition to this, vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 years will be launched on January 3. It is estimated that there are 43 lakh children eligible to take the vaccine in the state. 

“We have shared with the government that generally, booster shots in immunisation are of the same brand as that given to the beneficiary earlier, as opposed to mixing. A majority of Indians have taken Covishield and the production and supply of Covaxin is much less. It may not suffice for all beneficiaries who have taken two doses of Covishield,” said a doctor who is an adviser to the state government.

In addition to this, experts point out that Covaxin may be now diverted for the paediatric population.

For vaccination against diseases such as typhoid and rabies, booster doses are of the same brand as administered earlier, as they have the same antigenic components, they said.

The brand is usually changed due to unavailability, and if there is an existing risk. 

Agreeing with this, Dr. T Jacob John, retired professor and Head of the Department of Virology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, said there are a few studies and research which show that crossover vaccines show better results but we don’t have any Indian data available on this.

“Hence, it may be safe to use the same vaccine as used previously. However, if we have to crossover, then it would be better to use WHO-recommended vaccines only. Since Sputnik is not recommended by them, it would be ideal to use the safest vaccine, which is Covaxin. Those who have already taken Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik, can opt for a Covaxin booster,” said Dr. John.

A member of the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee said studies on using the same and different boosters are ongoing, and results are expected in a few weeks.

The evidence available from abroad until now shows that both options have resulted in good immunogenic responses, the doctor said.

Karnataka Health Commissioner Randeep D said the state is awaiting directions from the Centre on the combination of booster doses, and supply will be in line with the same.

‘Centre must ensure Covaxin stocks

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday said the Centre should ensure large-scale availability of Covaxin if a mix-match policy is adopted for booster doses for healthcare workers, as a majority of people have taken Covishield as their first and second doses.

In a letter thanking the Prime Minister for the announcement of the precautionary booster dose of vaccination for healthcare workers, Dr. JA Jayalal, National President, IMA, said, “If the policy of additional dose with mix-match policy is adopted, the government should ensure availability of Covaxin.”

Meanwhile, the letter also stated that the vaccination process for children must be handled with much more care, and constant monitoring and surveillance must be ensured.

“Government should seek the cooperation of family doctors and paediatricians,’’ the letter stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine booster shots Omicron variant immunisation
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp